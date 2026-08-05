The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday the successful completion of a planned test of the Arrow Weapon System, marking another milestone in the continued development and enhancement of Israel's top-tier missile defense capabilities.

The test was conducted by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) within the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Israel Defense Forces, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The launch took place from a test site in central Israel as part of the system's multi-year development program.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Arrow Weapon System-which includes the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors-has demonstrated unprecedented capabilities in recent years, successfully intercepting numerous ballistic missile threats launched from Iran and Yemen, including exo-atmospheric interceptions in space.

Officials said the latest test forms part of Israel's ongoing effort to adapt the system to evolving regional threats while maintaining the country's technological edge.

"The successful test represents another significant milestone in Israel's operational ability to defend itself from current and future threats," the ministry stated.

The Arrow system serves as the upper layer of Israel's multi-layered air defense network, which also includes David's Sling, Iron Dome, and the Iron Beam laser defense system. The system incorporates Green Pine and Super Green Pine radar arrays, advanced command-and-control capabilities, fire control systems, and interceptors capable of destroying ballistic missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere.

The program is jointly managed by Israel's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Operational deployment is carried out by the Israeli Air Force's Air Defense Command, while Israel Aerospace Industries serves as the system's prime contractor. Elbit Systems, Tomer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and the American company STARK Aerospace also play key roles in its development and production.

Defense Minister Israel Katz hailed the successful test as proof of Israel's technological superiority.

"Today's Arrow system test is further proof of the strength of Israel's defense establishment, its defense industries, and its technological capabilities," Katz said.

"The Arrow system has proven itself in war, successfully intercepting numerous threats from Iran and other arenas while protecting Israel's citizens. We are constantly upgrading its capabilities, and Israel remains prepared at all times for both current and future threats."

He added that Israel would continue investing in the world's most advanced defensive technologies while simultaneously strengthening its offensive capabilities "to ensure Israel's security superiority and the safety of its citizens."

Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, said the test reflects Israel's strategy of remaining ahead of emerging threats through technological innovation.

"This groundbreaking Arrow test puts into practice the core pillars of the Ministry of Defense's strategy: staying ahead technologically by developing 'the next surprises' and strengthening Israel's weapons independence," Baram said.

He noted that, despite the success of the recent campaign against Iran, Israel remains in an emergency preparedness mode, accelerating interceptor production and upgrading the system's capabilities.

"Thanks to decisions made over the past year, Israel's interceptor stockpile keeps growing, backed by new and constantly evolving capabilities," he added.

IAI Chairman Boaz Levy said the Arrow system has become a central component of Israel's defense against Iran and its regional proxies.

"The Arrow system plays a direct, decisive role in how Israel confronts the threats from Iran and its proxies," Levy said. "Our long-standing partnership with the Israeli and American defense establishments continues to produce technological breakthroughs that strengthen Israel's security while attracting significant international interest."

Head of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, said the successful test incorporated lessons learned from recent combat alongside preparations for future threats.

"These new developments draw on the lessons of the war while looking ahead to evolving threats, ensuring Israel maintains its advantage over its enemies," Gold said.

IAI President and CEO Guy Bar Lev described the system as "the world's most advanced ballistic missile defense technology," noting that the latest test generated valuable data that will help engineers develop the next generation of Israel's aerial defense systems.

Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, said the recent conflict had demonstrated the importance of Israel's multi-layered air defense network.

"The War of Redemption proved the importance of the multi-layered aerial defense array that Israel has developed over several decades," Patel said. "In this test, we completed an important stage in the development of the Arrow Weapon System, incorporating advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, lessons learned from combat, and automated manufacturing. This marks another significant step toward equipping the IDF with even more advanced capabilities against today's and tomorrow's threats."