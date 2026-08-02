An 11-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a rare and potentially life-threatening injury when an arrow penetrated his skull during an archery activity at a day camp.

The boy was initially taken to the pediatric emergency department at Kaplan Medical Center, where doctors found what appeared to be a superficial wound near the bridge of his nose. Despite the injury's mild appearance, the medical team ordered extensive imaging and consultations with ear, nose, and throat and ophthalmology specialists.

The examinations revealed that the arrow had entered through the bridge of the nose and eye socket, traveled through the sinuses, and reached the cranial cavity, causing pneumocephalus-a rare condition in which air enters the skull. Doctors became concerned after noticing air bubbles emerging from the wound when the boy blew his nose, suggesting a far deeper injury than initially suspected.

Following consultations between specialists at Kaplan Medical Center and Schneider Medical Center, the boy was transferred to Schneider's pediatric intensive care unit for further evaluation by a multidisciplinary team. Doctors ultimately determined that surgery was not required. After a period of close monitoring in intensive care, his condition improved and he was transferred to the surgical department.

Dr. Yair Zafnat Prokocimer, head of the pediatric emergency department at Kaplan Medical Center, said the case highlights how seemingly minor injuries can conceal serious internal damage. She said the team's decision to conduct a thorough evaluation allowed doctors to identify the complication in time and provide the necessary treatment.

Dr. Nir Samuel, director of the Trauma Service at Schneider Medical Center, warned that even recreational equipment such as archery gear can cause severe, potentially life-threatening injuries. He urged parents and activity organizers to ensure proper supervision, use appropriate safety equipment, and tailor activities to children's ages to help prevent similar accidents.