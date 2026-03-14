i24NEWS visited the Arrow interceptor missile battery "Ein Shemer", met with the commanders serving there, and heard from them about a heavy sense of responsibility and preparations for a campaign with Iran.

The battery commander said, "We launched an interceptor, we actually saw its flight, and then one of my soldiers said, 'I can't believe it, I just protected my own home.' That suddenly takes on a meaning that you see with your own eyes."

"We are part of something much bigger than ourselves," she added. "We are doing a mission that is extremely important. When we succeed, we prevent very large additional amounts of destruction that could have occurred."