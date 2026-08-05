At the end of his long and magnificent life, the anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss wrote:

“I began to reflect at a time when our culture was aggressing other cultures, and in that period I set myself up as their defender and witness. Today I have the impression that the movement has been reversed and that our culture has ended up on the defensive in the face of external threats, among which figures the Islamic explosion. And suddenly I found myself being an ethnological defender, and firmly resolved, of my own culture."

Pippa Bacca, a Milanese artist, pseudonym of Giuseppina Pasqualino Di Marineo, niece of Piero Manzoni, began her itinerant tour “Brides on tour" in a white wedding dress.

To teach Israel “how to make peace," the Italian leftist decided to hitchhike from Italy to Israel. She had even learned Arabic, to demonstrate that “Islam is not violent."

A hitchhiking journey, unconditional trust in others and in the brotherhood among peoples. What could possibly go wrong?

“The only thing that scares me is the cold," Pippa had said before setting off through Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Bulgaria.

But in Turkey, Pippa met Murat Karatash and her life ended in horror and brutality. Raped and murdered.

Thus concluded Pippa’s parabola, within her own creative work.

Meanwhile another Italian activist, Vittorio Arrigoni, a homosexual, had arrived in Gaza on a boat against the Israeli "blockade" (of weapons) to help “the Palestinian Arab people." He had tattooed on his arm the Arabic word for “resistance" (مقاومة, muqāwama).

The jihadists of Gaza kidnapped and killed him.

For twenty years it is as if we had put Pippa Bacca in charge of Europe.

The attack at Berlin’s Pride once again demonstrates that out there roam wolves who in the name of Islam want to tear us bodily apart. Faced with this very serious danger, a country can react in two ways. Either the rule of law passes from prey to hunter, even if unpleasant images will arise, for example during raids.

Or a country reacts by continuing to put on the waiting list phrases like the one about the “way of life" and the other about “our thoughts are with the victims." And that is what we in the Westhave chosen to do.

“And what shocked me was that the first thing I thought was: I hope it’s not an immigrant, I hope it’s a white Christian person, but it wasn’t like that," says a likable LGBT activist after the Berlin attack.

We also know that the attacker was attending a “de-radicalization course," which is a kind of voodoo rite invented by idiots.

It is called masochism and it is the principal disease of Western civilization. A Lévi-Strauss would be needed to decipher it, but we do not have one.

The West has turned its values - sexual freedom, gender equality, protection of minorities - into weapons against itself.

Pippa Bacca feared the cold, not the man. Arrigoni feared Israel, not the Salafists. The organizers of Berlin Pride fear “instrumentalization," not those who kill them.

Perhaps the end of Western civilization will not arrive with barbarian invasions, but in a wedding dress, a resistance tattoo and prayers that the murderer be white and Christian.