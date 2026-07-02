Due to the heat, popular festivals and other events have been canceled across Europe, with authorities setting themselves up as guardians of public health.

An Islamic demonstration, however, was legally held in Berlin, where thousands of Muslims have just taken part in the “Ashura march," the most important festival of Shia Islam.

Watch the video. We don’t have much time left.

They marched children tied together in a line and girls in burqas. They were being hosed down to prevent them from collapsing in the 40°C heat, while the adults cheerfully waved flags of Iran, Hezbollah, and the Islamic State.

What Jew would dare show a kippah in Berlin today? Not in 1938 - today.

It is no longer a question of left or right (in Germany, a conservative chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is theoretically in power).

Officially, the horrifying spectacle was approved as a demonstration of solidarity “with all the oppressed in the world" and a protest “against war and complicity through arms supplies."

A year ago, crowds marched in German streets demanding the establishment of the Caliphate. That too was legal.

Countries like China, Russia, and others can infiltrate agents and spies into liberal democracies, but no one else has an Islamist army inside Western countries.

Hans-Jürgen Papier, former president of the German Federal Constitutional Court and one of the most authoritative jurists, warned in The Times that European immigration laws are “destroying the trust of European citizens in the ability of democratic institutions to act, thereby endangering the very existence of Western democracies."

We have turned the lesson of history into an empty ritual: we condemn the past with monuments and bans, but we do not understand it. Because understanding it would mean recognizing that terror does not only come in brown or gray uniforms, but also under the black veil and the green flag.We have learned nothing. We have simply replaced one ideological totality with another, more insidious because it disguises itself as victimhood and diversity.

“In the course of the demographic change due to a Muslim majority population in the metropolises expected in the near future, other priorities may emerge besides tolerance and diversity," writes Botho Strauss, the great German writer and playwright, one of the most important of his generation, considered a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The ghostly scenes seen in Berlin are yet another signal of where much of Europe is inevitably heading: barbarism.

Where have I already seen similar scenes?

ISIS selling Yazidi women in slave markets in Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. 7,000 Yazidi women were kidnapped, raped, and sold multiple times. Another 2,599 Yazidis are still missing after eleven years.

Now we see the same scenes in European streets… If nemesis exists, here it is.

Two months ago, again in Berlin, our keffiyeh-wearing idiots organized fake hangings in public squares.

After children in chains and burqas, hosed down like beasts of burden so they wouldn’t die of heat during the commemoration, what next?

Simulations of stonings on Unter den Linden?

Hand amputations at Alexanderplatz?

The progressive elites - the same ones who would like to ban backyard barbecues for climate or “patriarchal" reasons - suddenly discover that freedom of demonstration is sacred when it comes to parading symbols of regimes that stone women and hang homosexuals.

This is the real heat suffocating us: not the atmospheric one, but intellectual cowardice.

Are we still in time to recover? A blessed air conditioner will not be enough.

And I would not want the answer to be already written in the black flags and the ghostly images under the scorching sun of a summer that, more than the heat, reveals our inner winter and under a sky that shows our twilight.