Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

The temperature is rising, and under the blazing sun of Western indifference, the Islamic persecution of Christians is unfolding.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, the soldiers of the Caliphate raided the village, killing the Christians."

12 Christians killed and a church set on fire in another attack on a Christian community in Adamawa State, Nigeria.Then another 20 Christians killed (including a pregnant woman and a priest) in Nigeria. A total of 39 Christians murdered in just a few hours.

From 2009 to 2026, 128,750 Christians killed in Nigeria alone. In a single diocese, 217 churches razed to the ground.Another 60 Christians killed in Congo by the Islamic State.More Christians slaughtered in Congo while invoking the name of Jesus.In Uganda, hands are cut off from those who convert to Christianity.

In Mozambique, Islamic State terrorists burst into the parish of St. Louis de Montfort, destroying everything they found: 20 Christians killed, two churches razed.A bishop in Mozambique was also murdered.

And this is just the last few weeks.

New digital catacombs: Christians massacred and the news buried.

As in Dostoevsky or Conrad: but the heart of darkness is not in a distant jungle - it is in the nave of an African church. Their disappearance is embarrassing. Because it does not fit the dominant narrative. The burned churches of Nigeria sink into total media anti-Israel oblivion.

And perhaps this, in the end, is the most terrible thing: not the hatred itself, but the secret hierarchy of suffering imposed by our woke era.

Meanwhile Pope Prevost was concluding his African trip to return within the walls built by another Leo to protect the Vatican from Islamic incursions.

In Italian parishes they pray to Allah, in Iran they keep hanging boys and girls as moharebeh (enemies of Allah) simply for wanting to be free from the Muslim diktat.

In Mali, Al-Qaeda is about to take power and the sister of the President of Ireland boards the flotilla of the mad (and of Hamas).

In France, though, the Socialist Party includes the “fight against Islamophobia" in its government program.

The submission of the West is as visible as the nose on your face.