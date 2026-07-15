The mayor of New York apparently despises Italians to the point of erasing them with a stroke of the pen. And if I were to speak on behalf of Italians, I would say the feeling towards him is mutual.

The Islamic communist Zohran Mamdani, the Shia Ugandan son of wealthy Indians who said that his aunt who was afraid to wear the veil afterwards is a victim of September 11 as much as the three thousand incinerated by Osama bin Laden, published a map of New York’s ethnic enclaves, “forgetting" the Italian-Americans.

Will Mamdani rename La Guardia Airport after Ali Khamenei?

Thus, in the 30 multi-ethnic areas across the five boroughs - Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Manhattan, and Brooklyn - we discover that Little Pakistan and Little Yemen enter, Little Palestine and Little Bangladesh enter - places no tourist has ever heard of in New York - and the areas where Italians, Jews, and Irish lived and still live exit. These were the oldest communities to populate New York.

This is not carelessness, but a paradigm shift: the city that was once “New Amsterdam," that was Italian, Jewish, and Irish, with freedom and equality for all, is being redefined according to new demographic coordinates where ancient memories become annoying relics.

After all, haven’t 130 American cities already changed the name of the national holiday “Columbus Day" to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day"?

Mamdani seems to have backtracked: “I will reinsert Little Italy."

End of story? Not so fast.

How did an Islamic communist get elected mayor of a city of survivors of Islamic terrorism, “the most Jewish city in America," and how did he defeat an Italian-American political dynasty (the Cuomos) in what was once an Italian-American city?

Mamdani’s “Little Palestine" is an Islamic colonialist absurdity that no one has ever heard of. No one goes to New York to see “Little Pakistan," “Little Yemen," or “Little Egypt," especially since we already have plenty of them in our cities in Europe, from Bradford to Malmö.

Alan Dershowitz says Mamdani should be the “mayor of Tehran." He is right.

But Mamdani’s erasure of the past is not a bureaucratic error; it is instead the founding act of a new migratory order. From a melting pot of tenacious Europeans (between 1880 and 1920, over 4 million Italians emigrated to New York) to a laboratory of demographic engineering.

Mamdani baptizes the winners and buries the losers of the great migration.

Pakistani fertility rate? 3.5 children per woman.

Yemeni fertility rate? 4.4 children per woman.

Egyptian fertility rate? 2.4 children per woman.

Bangladeshi fertility rate? 2.4 children per woman.

Palestinian fertility rate? 3.3 children per woman.

And so we arrive at 5 Muslim enclaves in New York.

Practically all 30 immigrant enclaves listed by Mamdani’s regime are “non-white." The only white immigrants recognized are “Little Poland" and “Little Ukraine."

An elderly Italian-American interviewed by the Free Press says they must hold firm on this, “or we will be completely forgotten."

Mamdani knows this very well. To quote the famous Indian-origin political scientist Parag Khanna, a scholar of migrations and former Obama advisor: “It’s all part of the beautiful and profound tide of history and demographic data."

In 1989, the last year of Jewish mayor Ed Koch, Jews outnumbered Muslims 4 to 1. In 2013, the last year of Jewish mayor Michael Bloomberg, the number of Muslims had doubled and the number of Jews continued to decline.

And when Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo, there were more Muslims than Italian-Americans in New York.

New York was once “the most Jewish city in America" and an “Italian city." But like many European cities, it has been redefined by waves of mass Islamic migration.

The New York that people imagine in Martin Scorsese’s films, in the novels of Henry and Philip Roth, or in The Sopranos TV series no longer exists.

The Islamic communist mayor of New York did not therefore “forget" the Italians: he simply clarified who the winners are in the great demographic battle that will decide the future of all Western countries.

In the twilight of Western civilization, a demographic collapse is unfolding with chilling predictability (Italians are disappearing altogether, not just from New York).

The descendants of Christian Europeans, the architects of past empires, are inexorably thinning out, their numbers eroded by a fertility crisis that represents both a numerical decline and a harbinger of oblivion. Meanwhile, a foreign demographic vigor advances forcefully, paving the way for a future in which the imbalance of the cradle dictates the fate.

It is not Mamdani’s fault: he has simply sent a terrifying postcard from the future.

The Great Replacement has begun. Safe travels to those who voted for a one-way ticket.