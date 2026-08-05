German authorities are investigating two unusual security incidents at Leipzig Airport after a drone carrying an explosive device was discovered inside the airport's secured area and a DHL cargo aircraft collided with an unidentified object shortly after takeoff.

Police deployed a bomb-disposal robot to neutralize the explosive device, which was found near the airport's southern runway. The incident disrupted airport operations, with several flights diverted to other airports while security personnel secured the area.

Around the same time, a DHL cargo plane departing Leipzig struck an unidentified object in midair. The crew reported the collision and diverted to Hanover Airport, where the aircraft landed safely. Inspectors later found minor damage to the plane.

The investigation has been handed to Saxony's counterterrorism unit, which is examining whether the two incidents are connected. In a statement, investigators said a drone carrying an unknown payload was found in the airport's secure cargo operations area, which is classified as critical infrastructure, shortly before another airborne object collided with a cargo aircraft departing from the same vicinity.

German media reported that the explosive-laden drone was discovered near an Antonov cargo aircraft operated by a Ukrainian airline that regularly uses Leipzig Airport.

Leipzig Airport is one of Europe's largest cargo hubs and serves as a key logistics center for commercial freight as well as the transport of military equipment and supplies, including shipments for NATO members and Ukraine.

German security officials are investigating the possibility that Russia was behind the incidents as part of a broader campaign targeting infrastructure linked to support for Ukraine. Authorities have not released public evidence connecting Moscow to the events, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Security analysts told German media that if Russian involvement is established, it could have significant implications, as an attack on critical civilian infrastructure in a NATO member state would likely further heighten tensions between Germany and Russia.