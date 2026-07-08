A rather uncomfortable moment highlighted the clash of cultures between NATO Nations when French President Emmanuel and First Lady Bridget Macron were greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emine during the official reception at the NATO Summit in Ankara,

As they exchanged pleasantries, French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to kiss the hand of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan.

In footage from the incident, the observant Muslim Erdoğan is seen pulling her hand away as the French President attempted to make the gesture.

After that, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is seen shaking Macron's hand for several seconds, which attracted attention on social media.