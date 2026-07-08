US President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke about the exchange of strikes between the US and Iran, declaring an end to the ceasefire agreement.

At the NATO summit, Trump was asked whether the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran had ended. He respondd, "To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them any more."

He added, "As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. I’ll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them."

Trump also called the Iranians "a bunch of scum," saying, "We don’t like them, they’re evil people. They’re crazy and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon."

He also claimed that the Iranian army are "evil, sick people" who had killed "thousands" of US soldiers and "hundreds" of their own people. Claiming that he himself had been on Iran's list of assassination targets for years, he said that he wanted to get rid of their "cancer," and that the US had eliminated their top leadership.

According to Trump, Tuesday night's strikes were "twenty times" as harsh as previous strikes on Iran.

Regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said that although he "loves" Netanyahu, the Israeli leader "said bad things about Turkey" on Tuesday. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erodgan, Trump added, is "great."