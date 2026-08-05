Anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City rose sharply in July, accounting for nearly 70% of all confirmed hate crimes reported during the month, according to newly released New York Police Department data.

The NYPD recorded 33 confirmed hate crimes in July, including 23 targeting Jews, up 53.3% from the 15 anti-Jewish incidents recorded in July 2025. Muslims were the targets of five confirmed hate crimes, compared with two during the same month last year.

So far this year, the department has recorded 360 confirmed hate crimes, a 9.4% increase from the 329 reported during the same period in 2025. Of those incidents, 205 targeted Jews, 56.9% of the total, while 26 targeted Muslims. Anti-Jewish hate crimes have increased 8.5% year over year, while anti-Muslim incidents have risen 62.5%.

The NYPD also reported 50 hate crimes in July that remain under investigation. Of those, 29 targeted Jews and six targeted Muslims. The department resumed publishing both confirmed and reported hate crime statistics earlier this year after criticism that reporting only confirmed cases made year-to-year comparisons more difficult.

Jewish leaders said the figures reflect a troubling rise in antisemitism across the city.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, said she was "deeply concerned and very troubled by the unacceptable spike in hate crimes, particularly driven by those targeting Jewish New Yorkers." She said combating antisemitism has been a top priority and pledged to continue efforts to protect Jewish communities.

Brandon Pinsker, acting New York director of the American Jewish Committee, warned that anti-Jewish hatred has become increasingly normalized through "irresponsible rhetoric, selective condemnation and political indifference." He called on elected officials to condemn antisemitism unequivocally and take stronger action to protect Jewish residents.

Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, described the statistics as "a dark stain on the city," noting that each incident has lasting consequences for victims, their families and their communities. He urged city leaders to fulfill their commitments to improve public safety.

Rabbi Etan Tokayer, president of the Rabbinical Council of America, called the figures "alarming, if not surprising," saying the Jewish community faces unprecedented challenges and must respond collectively to the growing threat of antisemitism.

Avi Posnick, executive director of StandWithUs Northeast, also expressed concern over the continued increase in antisemitic incidents, urging city leaders to take stronger action to reverse the trend.

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force investigates all suspected bias incidents in consultation with the department's legal bureau before determining whether they meet the legal definition of a hate crime under New York state law. The department said publishing both confirmed and reported incidents is intended to improve transparency.

Despite the rise in hate crimes, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said New York City recorded the fewest murders, shootings and shooting victims in its history during both July and the first seven months of 2026. She credited the department's data-driven policing strategy and the work of NYPD officers for the decline in violent crime.