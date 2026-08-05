אולי עוד לא דאגנו לחתולים, אבל יש לנו 589 הישגים אחרים עבורכם 😼כנסו ללינק בביו של ה״בוֹט־

The Religious Zionist Party has launched a new interactive digital platform aimed at allowing the public, particularly undecided voters, to explore the party's record through a personalized online experience.

The platform asks users to complete a short questionnaire identifying the issues most important to them, including security, the economy, education, settlement, judicial reform, reservists, Jewish identity, mental health, and development of the Negev and Galilee. Users also enter their area of residence, after which the system presents achievements it says are relevant to their interests and location from a database containing 589 initiatives and accomplishments recorded over the past four years.

The launch coincides with the unveiling of the party's new logo, part of what Religious Zionism describes as a broader effort to refresh its brand and strengthen its digital presence with a more contemporary look.

The initiative is being promoted under the slogan "No noise. Action." and follows the party's previous "Yes, Smotrich" campaign, shifting the focus toward what it describes as the practical achievements of its representatives during the last Knesset term.

According to the party, the platform also enables users to share selected achievements on social media and sign up as volunteers or supporters. The party said the goal is to make information about its activities more accessible through a simple, interactive and personalized format.