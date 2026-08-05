המפגינים במטה של הציונות הדתית עומדים ביחד

Activists from the far-left Standing Together movement descended on the Religious Zionist Party headquarters in Shoham on Wednesday and staged a sit-in protest.

The demonstrators, with mock blood on their hands, sat on the ground and chanted, "Smotrich funds, the settlers burn, the blood is on the hands of the blood government," "Arabs want to live," and "The suit won't help, here they legitimize terrorism."

The Religious Zionist Party stated that during the demonstration, protesters attempted to infiltrate the party headquarters. It was also stated that party employees were instructed to remain in their offices and not to leave until law enforcement arrived.

Standing Together activist Ron Feiner said, “The Religious Zionist Party is transferring millions to support the activities of terror farms in the West Bank. Finance Minister Smotrich is transferring Israeli citizens’ money to settler terror that burns villages, dispossesses and expels people from their lands and homes, and burns our future."

He added, “As long as this terror continues, there will be no security here for us. We will not stop fighting until the farms are dismantled and the terror is stopped. Until there is Israeli-Palestinian peace."