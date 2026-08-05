A miracle would seem to settle any argument.

If someone predicts the future and the prediction comes true, or performs a sign that appears to defy explanation, we instinctively assume that he must be speaking with Divine authority.

Parshat Re’eh warns us not to make that assumption.

“If there should arise in your midst a prophet or a dreamer of a dream, and he gives you a sign or a wonder, and the sign or the wonder comes true... saying, ‘Let us follow other gods,’... you shall not listen to the words of that prophet" (Deuteronomy 13:2-4).

The Torah does not deny that the sign occurred, nor does it instruct us to investigate whether it was a trick, an illusion or a coincidence. It confronts the disturbing possibility that the event may be genuinely extraordinary-and yet still prove nothing.

The implication is startling: even a miracle is not necessarily proof of truth.

A dramatic display may seize our attention, and a charismatic figure may stir our emotions. But neither can turn falsehood into truth.

The Torah therefore commands us to judge the message, not merely the messenger.

A person may be eloquent, impressive and blessed with unusual gifts. Yet if what he demands contradicts the Torah, his brilliance is irrelevant.

The standard does not change because the performance is convincing.

This does not mean Judaism dismisses miracles. The Exodus itself was accompanied by wonders. But signs have meaning only within the framework of revelation already given at Sinai. They cannot be invoked to cancel the covenant they are said to confirm.

Indeed, the verse continues by explaining why G-d might permit such a figure to arise: “For the Lord your G-d is testing you, to know whether you love the Lord your G-d with all your heart and with all your soul" (Deuteronomy 13:4).

The test is not whether we can recognize nonsense.

The test comes when falsehood is persuasive, when it is wrapped in emotion, reinforced by success and presented by someone who appears impossible to dismiss.

We are often tempted to assume that visible results validate the path that produced them. If a movement grows, a leader prospers or an idea becomes popular, people begin to speak as though its success has settled the question of its worth.

But history is filled with destructive movements that attracted millions, gifted speakers who led people astray and fashionable ideas that left devastation in their wake.

Popularity is not proof.

Parshat Re’eh teaches that a Jew cannot decide what is true simply by what moves him most. He cannot hand over his judgment to the loudest voice, the largest crowd or the most dazzling personality. He must measure what he hears against the demands of the Torah.

The same danger is all around us. It looks very different today, but the basic appeal is much the same.

Social media rewards certainty, outrage and performance.

Public figures are judged by the size of their following.

Ideas are treated as credible because they are repeated often enough, packaged skillfully enough or endorsed by people with influence.

The Torah insists that we slow down and ask: What is actually being said?

Where does it lead?

Does it strengthen reverence for G-d, moral discipline and responsibility, or does it ask us to abandon them in exchange for excitement, belonging or easy answers?

The false prophet’s greatest weapon is not the miracle itself. It is our desire to be relieved of the burden of judgment. He offers a simpler path: stop examining, stop questioning and simply follow.

But Judaism does not permit that surrender. A crowd may be sincere and a speaker may be inspiring, yet both can lead us badly astray. What matters is not the force of the presentation, but whether the message accords with the Torah.

That is why the Torah describes this episode as a test of love. Loyalty to G-d is measured not only when faith is comforting or inspiring, but when something dazzling, popular and persuasive tries to pull us away from His word.

A miracle can astonish, a prophet might inspire and a crowd may applaud. But none of that changes what G-d commanded at Sinai.

When a miracle challenges the Torah, it is the miracle that loses.