For nearly two thousand years, Jews read this week’s Haftorah as a promise.

Today, we read much of it as a description.

Isaiah’s vision of exiles returning home and Zion’s ruins being rebuilt is no longer confined to the pages of Tanach. It is one of the defining realities of modern Jewish history.

That is one of the central messages of this week’s Haftorah (Isaiah 49:14-51:3). Read in an age of renewed Jewish sovereignty after the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, it is impossible to escape the extraordinary relevance of Isaiah’s words. The prophet is not merely offering comfort to an exiled nation. He is describing the return of the Jewish people to their homeland, the rebuilding of its desolate places, and the restoration of Zion.

Few passages in Tanach paint so vivid a picture of national rebirth.

After assuring Israel that, “I will not forget you" (Isaiah 49:15), G-d declares: “Your children shall hasten back, while your destroyers and devastators shall depart from you" (Isaiah 49:17).

The image is striking.

Those who sought to uproot the Jewish people will vanish from history, while the children of Israel themselves will return to rebuild what had been destroyed.

The prophet continues with an uplifting vision: “Lift up your eyes all around and see: they are all gathering and coming to you" (Isaiah 49:18).

Scattered across continents for centuries, the Jewish people would one day stream back to Zion.

Indeed, Isaiah describes the Land of Israel as becoming too small for its inhabitants. “Though you were ruined and desolate… now you shall be too cramped for those who dwell there" (Isaiah 49:19). The nation will marvel as it asks, “Who has borne me these? I was bereaved and barren… where did these come from?" (Isaiah 49:21).

Could there be a more fitting description of modern Israel?

For nearly two thousand years, the Land lay sparsely populated, neglected under successive foreign empires. Many dismissed the ancient prophecies as poetic dreams rather than historical predictions.

Yet against every law of political probability, the Jewish people have returned.

Holocaust survivors emerged from the ashes of Europe. Jews arrived from Yemen on the wings of Operation Magic Carpet, from Iraq in Operation Ezra and Nehemiah, from Ethiopia in Operations Moses and Solomon, and from the former Soviet Union after decades behind the Iron Curtain.

The ingathering continues to this day.

Millions of Jews have come home.

Hebrew, once largely confined to the synagogue and the study hall, again echoes through the streets of Jerusalem. Ancient cities have been rebuilt. Once-barren hillsides now flourish with vineyards, forests and thriving communities.

Isaiah foresaw it all.

But the Haftorah is not merely describing a miracle. It is issuing a challenge.

For if G-d is gathering His people home, what is our response?

For Jews living outside the Land of Israel, Isaiah’s words should never be viewed merely as an inspiring historical reading. They are in fact an invitation.

Aliyah to Israel means participation in one of the greatest Divine dramas in Jewish history.

The prophet does not envision only a rebuilt country. He envisions a reunited people.

That is why the Haftorah concludes with another remarkable promise: “For the Lord shall comfort Zion; He shall comfort all her ruins. He shall make her wilderness like Eden, and her desert like the garden of the Lord" (Isaiah 51:3).

Notice what comes first.

The rebuilding begins not with roads or buildings, but with Divine comfort. Physical reconstruction reflects a deeper spiritual restoration. The renewal of the Land mirrors the renewal of the nation.

That process remains unfinished.

There are still Jews scattered throughout the Diaspora. There are still parts of our homeland awaiting further development. There are still hearts that have not yet heard Zion’s call.

Every generation has its defining religious opportunities.

Ours has been granted the privilege of witnessing the fulfillment of Isaiah’s vision and, if we choose, becoming active participants in it.

The Haftorah of Ekev reminds us that while redemption is something for which we pray, it is also something that we are privileged to help bring about.

Isaiah’s prophecy is no longer confined to the pages of Tanach. It has become a reality unfolding before our eyes.

The only remaining question is whether we will answer its call.