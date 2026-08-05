Heinrich Himmler would have felt quite at home in New York City, 2025.

Zohran Mamdani is mayor of the town, with a special disfavor against the Jews whether they live in New York City, or as far away as Jerusalem.

Mamdani’s inner circle is filled with people who announce themselves as communists and Jew-haters.

Himmler was no communist, but so far as Jew-hating, he ranks near or at the top, and he had the means to act upon his bigotries.

Hitler trusted him above all the rest, and set him upon the task of cleansing Germany, and then Europe, of all Jews.

The first plan was to send them to far away places, but this was dismissed for being too complicated, and thus the Wannsee Conference was born.

Under the leadership of Reinhard Heydrich, a man too cruel to describe, but then, weren’t they all.

They all met like businessmen conducting ordinary business, but with consequences far-reaching and deadly.

District by district, Jews were to be rounded up, and shot. The concentration camps came later.

Joke. Two Jews are awaiting execution by firing squad. Says one, “I am going to demand a final cigarette."

Says the other, “Don’t make trouble."

The Holocaust would have happened anyway. The Jews of Europe were doctors, teachers and in no condition to put up a fight.

But why did they line up and follow orders so meekly and passively?

How many jumped off the trains? Often, one Nazi guard was all it took to keep a thousand Jews well-behaved. (Of course, the Nazis would have shown up in full force in record time had they rebelled, but still...)

When Mamdani blasted Netanyahu, and thus all the Jewish people, yes, who rose up in New York City to denounce him?

Did a thousand Jews march in protest?

No wonder Himmler, architect of the Holocaust, would have felt right at home.

He would see it happening again.

Again, the Jews don’t want to make trouble.

Mamdani made quite a spectacle during a feverish attempt to arrest Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

In calling him a war criminal, among other false charges, and stoking up old flames, he made all Jews unsafe.

Which is why, thank God, we have Israel, and Jews like Netanyahu, who are fearless.

They do not mind making trouble.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns. From John W. Cassel: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all."