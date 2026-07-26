Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a clear and present danger to New York City. He is not so much the problem as are the people who got him elected-and the nature of the times in which we live.

Celebrity film stars and musicians pronounce their political opinions-all based on ignorance. They are applauded for their Jew-hating lines. So, too, Mayor Zohran is something like an actor/activist who is repeating what he has been taught, catering to the basest of prejudices. His lines repeat all the propaganda out of Iran and Qatar; he is a living bot inciting to genocide - of Jews.

Those who elected him agree with his rap-artist ways, find them "cool," and welcome his over-the-top hatred for the Jewish state and its leaders. After all, Mayor Zohran is a Shia Muslim (that's what Iranians practice), as well as one of the 1% against whom he rails.

Nepo baby Zohran's wealth came from settler-colonial beginnings. The British sent Indian Muslims and Indian Hindus to Uganda to economically control and profit from the Black Africans in Uganda. His family's wealth emerged from this precise history, which may be why he so loudly condemns Israel as a "settler colonial" enterprise when that is factually not the case. It is a classic example of scapegoating the victim for one's own crimes or, in this case, for the source of Zohran's family's wealth.

Our mayor's hatred is Hitlerian. After falsely accusing PM Netanyahu of being a war criminal and of having committed genocide in Gaza, he then called for his arrest on the basis of the ICC's having issued one such charge. The United States and Israel are, wisely, not party to the ICC and even Mr. Zohran had to retract the warnings of arrest once someone explained to him that he was violating both international and federal law by assuming powers that a city mayor simply does not have.

Not to be stopped by the mere law, what Mayor Zohran did next was to call for a massive protest in the streets to take on the job of intimidation and harassment of the PM of a sovereign state. However, it is a crime to harass and attempt to intimidate a foreign dignitary who is protected by diplomatic immunity. (I thank Lauri B. Regan, Esq., for having pointed this out to me.) Is he hoping for a riot? A very violent riot? Is this the kind of red meat that he is feeding to his Masters? Served up with his diabolically creepy smile?

What if a single American Jew, perhaps someone merely passing by, is seriously injured in the melee that Mayor Zohran hopes to inspire? Will this be grounds for a lawsuit against the mayor? If not, why not?

The man is reckless, not only in terms of all his campaign promises and governing issues (cutting down the police force, overworking a reduced such force, refusing to end unsightly, unhygienic, and dangerous encampments, vowing to open up more E-bike lanes, shut jails down, reduce prison sentences, employ mental health workers instead of police, provide sanctuary to all comers, and, oh yes, his tax-the-rich scheme, which has already meant the loss of much of the city's fiscal base.

He is exactly the kind of Jihad-focused politician that Middle East Forum, Steven Emerson, Charles Small, and a host of others, including Gerald Steinberg, have been tracking as the systematic work of the Muslim Brotherhood in America and in the West. Mamdani is busy appointing others (and helping them get elected), people just like himself who are Jew- and America-hating pro-Jihadists, aka the Red-Green Alliance from Hell.

I've been told, but I cannot confirm, that the day Mamdani came into office he fired everyone with a Jewish name. Not known Zionists. Not known "Islamophobes." Just Jews. Can that be?

The city, including all those who actually funded Mamdani and all those who supported him, really wanted him. They got him.

Now, what are the rest of us prepared to do?