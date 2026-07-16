Central District Police are deploying reinforced forces ahead of a mass protest by the Sanz hasidic community scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday near Military Prison 10 in Kfar Yona.

According to organizers, thousands of hasidim from across Israel are expected to attend following the arrest of two members of the community - a married yeshiva student who is the father of two, and an unmarried yeshiva student - who were declared draft evaders after refusing to enlist in the IDF.

The demonstration follows a military court's decision to extend the pair's detention by 20 days. Community representatives said the two were arrested earlier this week by Military Police following after they arrived at a military recruitment office to resolve administrative matters.

After legal efforts by attorneys representing the community to secure their release failed, the Sanz leadership decided to escalate its response by organizing a public show of support.

The Sanz Rebbe is also expected to attend and address the demonstrators.

Police are preparing for significant traffic disruptions in the Kfar Yona area and along Route 57 beginning late Thursday afternoon. Dozens of organized buses and shuttles are expected to transport participants from 12 Sanz communities across the country to designated parking areas near the prison. Police urged motorists to monitor navigation apps for updates and avoid the area if possible.