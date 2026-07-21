US President Donald Trump condemned the execution of a protester by the Iranian regime, accusing the regime of being "savages."

"The latest one of 52,000 plus, innocent protesters. Savages!!! When will the Dumocrats wake up??? President DJT," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in response to a report on the execution of Gol Mohammad Mohammadi.

Mohammadi, a 23-year-old Afghan national, was executed at the Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan on Sunday, according to the Mizan News Agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian regime. Erfan Esfandiari, a 19-year-old protester, was executed together with Mohammadi.

The Freedom House organization condemned the execution and warned that ten more protesters were slated for execution yesterday.

President Trump's condemnation referenced the mass slaughter of protesters by Iranian regime forces in January. Estimates of the death toll from the killings of protesters are in the tens of thousands.