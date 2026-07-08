Border Police officers neutralized a suspect who attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory via the Rachel Crossing early Wednesday morning, the Israel Police said.

The commander of the unit on site said that after the suspect’s infiltration attempts failed, he began throwing rocks at security forces operating at the crossing. He then pulled out a knife and waved it in a threatening manner toward the troops.

Border Police forces at the scene responded quickly, carried out a procedure for arresting the suspect, and neutralized him.

The suspect was transferred for further investigation by security forces. No injuries were reported among Israeli forces in the incident.