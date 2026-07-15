המבוקש נעצר בשכם דוברות המשטרה

Undercover Border Police officers operating in Judea and Samaria, acting under the direction of the Israel Security Agency, arrested a wanted suspect believed to have been involved in terrorist activity in the city of Shechem (Nablus), within the Samaria Brigade's area of responsibility. The suspect was transferred to the Israel Security Agency for further questioning.

According to a police statement, the undercover unit covertly reached the building where the suspect was hiding. After completing their deployment in the area, the force switched to overt operations and called on him to come out and surrender.

The suspect complied with the calls, exited the building, and was arrested by the undercover Border Police officers without resistance. Police stated that all Israeli forces completed the operation safely.

Police added, "Border Police officers, together with IDF soldiers and under the direction of the Israel Security Agency, will continue to operate with determination, day and night, to thwart terrorist activity and arrest wanted suspects, with the goal of safeguarding the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."