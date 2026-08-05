Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar began a diplomatic visit on Wednesday to South America, including Ecuador and Colombia.

As part of his visit, on Friday, Minister Sa’ar will represent Israel at the inauguration ceremony of Colombia’s President, Abelardo de la Espriella, and will hold meetings with leaders and senior officials from across the continent during the inauguration events.

Two weeks ago, Minister Sa’ar reached an agreement with Colombia’s designated Foreign Minister, Omar Bula Escobar, on relocating Colombia’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Minister Sa’ar will also pay an official visit to Ecuador. Notably, this is the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Ecuador in 44 years.

Foreign Minister Sa’ar stated: “Through determined and systematic diplomatic efforts, we have succeeded in strengthening and renewing Israel’s relations with many countries across Latin America. We are continuing our effort to bring Latin America closer to Israel. Israel and its citizens will benefit from this in every sphere, diplomatically, economically, and through tourism."