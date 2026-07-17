A disturbing synergy between Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations and far-left elements in Western nations took center stage during a speech by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who attended a special ministerial conference on Thursday in Washington on "The Resurgence of Political Terrorism."

Addressing the summit, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Foreign Minister detailed the joint operational methods of radical left-wing movements and Palestinian Arab as well as regional terrorist organizations. He focused specifically on the political and media exploitation of protest flotillas aimed at the Gaza Strip.

"Terrorist organizations are working hand in hand with radical left-wing forces - building an operational alliance with far-left elements in Western democracies across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and beyond. Together, they are upending the global order. They pose a direct challenge to the values of democracy and freedom. And through the lens of the BBC and the pages of The New York Times, the world fell right into their trap," Sa'ar charged.

He noted that "the so-called 'Global Sumud Flotilla' is a textbook example of this. It is framed as a humanitarian mission, but in reality, there was no humanitarian aid on these ships. The true goal of the flotilla was to breach a legal naval blockade and serve the interests of terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas."

According to Sa'ar, "Hamas documents seized by the IDF reveal funding, operational involvement, and covert ownership of the vessels through a Spanish shell company. The flotilla is run through a network linked to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, providing terrorism and its objectives with legitimacy and a civilian cover. Operations of this nature rely on laundering terrorism and its goals through left-wing activists. Networks of activists supply the logistical envelope, recruit participants, mobilize student groups, and generate public pressure. Hamas provides the strategy. The activists provide 'legitimacy' in Western media and beyond."

"The evidence is clear: Hamas funded and even secretly owned what were ironically dubbed 'peace ships.' We have documented direct ties between the flotilla's organizers and terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Senior Hamas operatives are running these campaigns straight out of the UK and other Western capitals," he concluded.