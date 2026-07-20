MK Sharren Haskel on Monday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and the Minister of Interior to declare New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani persona non grata and permanently bar him from entering the State of Israel.

Haskel, who served as Israel's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs until last week, argued that Mamdani's actions go far beyond legitimate political criticism. According to Haskel, his conduct undermines Israel's security, harms Jewish communities around the world, emboldens antisemitism, and seeks to delegitimize the State of Israel on the international stage.

The request follows a series of public actions and statements by Mamdani, including his call for the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister during the Prime Minister's visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Haskel also cited in her letter Mamdani's continued advocacy for boycotts against Israel and efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel and its institutions.

The letter calls on the government to take three immediate steps:

Review the intelligence and legal information that has been compiled regarding Zohran Mamdani.

Exercise the authority provided under Israel's Entry into Israel Law to declare him persona non grata.

Deny entry and any official access to an individual who, according to the letter, has consistently acted against the interests of the State of Israel and its democratically elected leadership.

"Israel is a democracy that values freedom of expression," Haskel stated. "At the same time, every democracy has the responsibility to protect its sovereignty and democratic institutions."

"An individual who uses international platforms to call for the arrest of Israel's elected leaders and actively campaigns to delegitimize the Jewish state should not enjoy the privilege of entering Israel. We must adopt a policy of zero tolerance toward those who systematically work against the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

The letter reads:

"Mr. Prime Minister, Foreign Minister,

"As a Knesset Member and former Deputy Foreign Minister, I follow Zohar Mamdani's activities and statements with great concern. His actions go way beyond legitimate criticism. He crosses red lines. He directly harms national security, the global Jewish community, and Israel's international image. He emboldens those who hate Jews.

"My diplomatic experience taught me the difference between free speech and subversive incitement. Looking closely at Mamdani's conduct reveals a worrying picture. He provocatively demanded the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister at the UN General Assembly in New York. He also systematically promotes boycotts and damages the legitimacy of Israel and its institutions.

"Israel is a democracy that values free speech. We have zero obligation to welcome those who actively undermine our foundations and attack our government symbols. We must make it clear that such actions carry a heavy price.

"Therefore, I demand the following:

"* Immediately review all intelligence and legal files on Zohar Mamdani.

"* Declare him Persona Non Grata in Israel, using your authority under the Entry into Israel Law and international law.

"* Block all access or assistance to anyone acting so blatantly against Israel and its leaders.

"People who use global platforms to call for the arrest of Israeli leaders lose any right to visit here. We must enforce zero tolerance against anyone actively hostile to our state and the Jewish people.

"Sincerely, MK Sharren Haskel"