MK Gilad Kariv of The Democrats party presented his party's platform regarding Israeli Arab society, pledging that should they join the next governing coalition, they will work to overhaul government policy toward the Arab sector.

In an interview with the Israeli-Arab radio station Nas, Kariv stated that his party intends to advance a new five-year plan for Arab society, to be formulated in consultation with local municipality leaders, business executives, and civil society representatives.

According to Kariv, the initiative will be broader than previous ones and will include increased government investment in Arab municipalities.

Kariv further noted that The Democrats seek to close funding gaps between state Jewish education and state Arab education, committing to boost government funding for the Arab school system.

Additionally, Kariv said his party would push for reforms in zoning and construction within the Arab sector, voicing opposition to the policy of demolishing illegal structures in the Negev and Galilee.

He expressed support for repealing the Kaminitz Law, which enables streamlined administrative enforcement and imposes harsher penalties for illegal construction offenses.

"We need to embark on an expedited path toward approving master planning schemes for Arab municipalities," Kariv stated. "We want to invest in public infrastructure development, and we must address the issue of bomb shelters and protective security."