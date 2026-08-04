An Indian-flagged commercial vessel sank in the Red Sea off Yemen after coming under attack by an explosives-laden boat, with all 13 Indian crew members rescued, India's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry confirmed that the MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank off the Yemeni coast and condemned the attack.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew," the ministry said, thanking Yemeni authorities for their assistance.

The Yemen government-aligned National Resistance Forces had earlier reported that the vessel sank after being attacked about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah.

According to the report, Yemeni naval and Coast Guard forces conducted a joint rescue operation, saving all 14 crew members aboard the vessel, including 13 Indians and one Yemeni. The crew was taken to safety and received medical assistance.

The National Resistance Forces did not identify those responsible for the attack.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region were “deeply worrisome."

“The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end," it said, calling for “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce" through international waterways in the region to be restored as soon as possible in accordance with international law.