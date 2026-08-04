בן גביר בעימות עם בדואי בנגב ללא קרדיט

As he began his election campaign, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Wadi Anim area of the Negev, where the Israel Land Authority and KKL-JNF have been preparing for a Tu B'Shvat tree planting ceremony expected to be held next January.

During the visit, Ben-Gvir confronted a Bedouin resident outside his home, asked him if the structure was legal, and said, "Whatever is illegal, we destroy."

The preparations are taking place on a 6,000 dunam (1483 acre) plot of land, which Bedouins are claiming ownership of as part of court proceedings.

It was further stated that the tree planting is meant to protect the land from illegal squatting, cultivation, construction, and grazing, and maintain the infrastructure needed for the southward expansion of Route 6.

Ben-Gvir stated during the visit: "We are at the spot where Bennett and Mansour Abbas prevented the tree planting. We only plant and overturn the soil. We are in charge. Whoever wants to live here legally, in peace and tranquility - Ahalan w'sahalan (welcome). Those who build in illegal places, we will destroy them, and now we are also planting - because it is ours."