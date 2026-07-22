מעצר אחד המבוקשים דוברות המשטרה

Undercover Border Police officers from the Jerusalem and Jerusalem Envelope units, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, on Tuesday arrested two wanted suspects believed to have been planning an imminent terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

According to police, the undercover force, led by regional commanders and assisted by Israel Police's aerial unit, entered the Shuafat neighborhood covertly before transitioning to an overt operation.

Security forces simultaneously descended on two buildings, located both suspects in their homes, and arrested them.

The operation concluded without incident, and all forces left the area safely. The two suspects, residents of Shuafat, were transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

"Border Police, together with all Israeli security forces, will continue operating decisively to thwart terrorism, arrest wanted suspects, and safeguard the security of Israel's citizens," Israel Police said in a statement.