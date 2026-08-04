'The IDF's elite unit' | Faith and motivation at the Hesder yeshiva enlistment day

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News was at the Tel HaShomer induction center on Tuesday, as yeshiva students enlisted to the IDF through the Hesder program, which combines Torah study with IDF service.

During the exciting day, Arutz Sheva spoke with a recruit, identified only as A., because he has entered the military system, and his father, Dotan.

A. says he is following other members of his family into service. "I'm the second," he said. "My brother enlisted, my father served in the reserves until now, but, thank G-d, I'm excited. Every time is like the first time."

His father, who also served in the reserves and said he himself was in the Hesder track, acknowledged the concerns parents experience even after sending more than one child to the army.

"Of course, it's the same concern. Every child is an only child out of several," he said. "We're always excited, we're always happy, we're happy to give our share to defend this country, and we're happy that the children are continuing on our path."

Asked for advice for his son, Dotan joked, "Hold on tight, tic-tac, until you're 50, and then you're discharged."

Addressing parents who are worried about their children enlisting, A. said, "We have nothing to worry about, we're strong, we're here to rip them apart."

Reflecting on his two years of Torah study before enlistment, A. said the experience had prepared him for military service.

"This study is the difference between heaven and earth, between a person who came to enlist right away, when he's not ready, he doesn't know," he said. "Thank G-d, I was able to build my reverence of G-d in two years, to come really ready for the army, ready for the spiritual obstacles that exist here. With G-d's help, we'll get through it successfully."

Dotan described the Hesder track as "very, very important."

"It prepares the students, prepares them to be soldiers, prepares them to be better citizens, more efficient," he said. "We see later that they continue to do everything, in every possible way, to contribute to the country... I think this track is very, very, very important, a track that shows that you can combine both Torah and action."

A. said enlisting together with fellow yeshiva students provides additional motivation.

"We all come together with more passion," he said. "We come to be good soldiers. All these two years, what we've learned is to be the best soldiers. We come to be the elite unit of the army, we come to give our all, and the fact that I'm with the guys gives us even more. It pushes us forward."

Asked how the past three years of war have affected his feelings on enlistment day, A. said, "It gives a lot of will, it strengthens the motivation. I have to say that we really came with bravery, with our heads held high. We really are proud of our army. We really saw that it works hard, and now we come to give our all."

When asked whether that attitude came from home, Dotan replied, "What's his is his. It's like we taught him, but if he didn't want it, it wouldn't be like that."