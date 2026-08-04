Police recovered four suspected stolen vehicles during an overnight operation in Hebron targeting the vehicle theft industry, authorities said.

The operation, carried out in cooperation with an auto theft recovery company, included extensive searches that led to the discovery of four vehicles, including BMW, Skoda, and BYD models. According to police, all four were confirmed to have been stolen.

Investigators said the vehicle identification numbers on several of the cars had been deliberately damaged, apparently in an effort to conceal their identities and hinder efforts to trace them. The vehicles were seized and towed into police custody, while forensic teams collected evidence at the scene for examination by forensic identification laboratories.

Capt. Idan Yaron, the intelligence and investigations officer at the Hebron Police Station who led the operation, said the campaign against vehicle theft remains a priority. "Preventing vehicle theft as part of an uncompromising struggle against property crimes yields many arrests and returns the vehicles to their owners," he said. "At the same time, we work to maximize investigative efforts in order to identify those behind vehicle thefts and all those involved in property offenses, including cases in which no suspect was identified at the initial stage."