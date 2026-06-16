A Palestinian Arab suspect from Bethlehem was arrested on Tuesday morning after he allegedly breached a police roadblock at the Hashmonaim Checkpoint near Modiin, rammed into police cars, and attempted to run over police officers at the scene.

According to the police, the forces prepared to stop a stolen vehicle that was making its way toward the checkpoint on Route 446.

After noticing the police, the suspect attempted to flee, first by driving forward erratically, colliding with cars waiting to pass through the checkpoint, and then in reverse.

The officers, who quickly gathered at the scene, opened fire at the car after they believed their lives were in danger. The suspect was wounded and was treated at the scene. The Hashmonaim Checkpoint was closed to traffic for an hour and then reopened.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.