At least eight people, including four children, were wounded in a shooting in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn late Friday night, according to the New York Police Department.

Police said officers responded at approximately 10:37 p.m. to reports of gunfire on the 2900 block of West 31st Street.

The victims were identified by age as a 37-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy. Their identities have not been released publicly.

According to the NYPD, all eight victims were taken by emergency medical services to local hospitals. Seven were listed in stable condition, while the 21-year-old woman remained in critical condition.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene. No arrests have been announced.