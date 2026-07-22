A 64-year-old man was seriously injured in a suspected antisemitic attack in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, prompting an investigation by the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Unit.

The assault took place Tuesday morning on a busy street. According to video footage released by the local volunteer security organization Shomrim, the incident began as the victim was crossing the street when the suspect deliberately bumped into him with his shoulder.

After the victim confronted the man, the suspect initially walked away before turning back moments later. Authorities say he approached the victim again, shouted antisemitic slurs, and violently shoved him to the ground.

The victim suffered a fractured hip, multiple injuries, and a suspected concussion. He was treated at the scene by emergency responders before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit, working alongside Shomrim, is investigating the attack and continuing efforts to identify and locate the suspect.