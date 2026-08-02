תיעוד של מטוס F-35 ממריא CENTCOM

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) published today (Sunday) footage of a stealth fighter jet of the U.S. Marine Corps, an F-35C, taking off from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln as the ship crosses the Arabian Sea.

In a statement, the U.S. military said the aircraft carrier is supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran.

It was also noted that as of today, Central Command forces have diverted 35 commercial vessels from their routes, disabled two additional vessels, and boarded two other vessels for inspections.