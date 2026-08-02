תיעוד של מטוס F-35 ממריאCENTCOM

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) published today (Sunday) footage of a stealth fighter jet of the U.S. Marine Corps, an F-35C, taking off from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln as the ship crosses the Arabian Sea.

In a statement, the U.S. military said the aircraft carrier is supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran.

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It was also noted that as of today, Central Command forces have diverted 35 commercial vessels from their routes, disabled two additional vessels, and boarded two other vessels for inspections.