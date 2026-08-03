A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Egypt early Monday morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which added that the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents reported feeling the quake in central and southern Israel, with emergency alerts triggered on some mobile devices.

This past April, numerous residents in northern Israel reported feeling strong tremors in their homes.

Those reports originated from the Krayot area, Acre, Nahariya, and communities across Upper and Western Galilee, with residents describing moments of panic as furniture and walls shook for several seconds.

According to data from the EMSC, that previous quake registered at a magnitude of 4.5, centered in southern Lebanon between the cities of Tyre and Sidon, short distance from the Israeli border.