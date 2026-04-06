Residents of northern Israel on Monday morning reported feeling an earthquake.

According to the reports, from residents of the Haifa area, Akko (Acre), Nahariya, and Upper and West Galilee communities, the ground shook for several seconds, causing walls to shake and furniture to move.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake measured 4.5 magnitude, and its epicenter was adjacent to southern Lebanon, between Tyre and Sidon, not far from the border with Israel.

The quake's depth is estimated at between 10 and 14 kilometers.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Tyrrhenian Sea off the west coast of Italy.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake was at a depth of 377 km.