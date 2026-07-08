Venezuela is facing a devastating emergency. The earthquakes have left the country in complete disarray, with homes destroyed, basic services interrupted, and families desperately searching for food, water, medicine, shelter, and medical care.

Click Here To Help Hatzalah Venezuela

Within the Jewish community alone, at least 85 families are homeless right now. Many are sleeping wherever they can. Some are elderly. Some need regular medication. Some have children. Many have no reliable access to clean water, and in today’s Venezuela, clean water has become a commodity worth more than gold.

In the middle of this crisis, Hatzalah Venezuela is doing what Hatzalah is known for around the world: responding immediately when lives are on the line.

The Hatzalah name carries recognition, trust, and urgency. It means trained volunteers. It means medical readiness. It means someone answers the call when every second matters. In Venezuela, that name now represents one of the only direct lifelines available to a community in crisis.

Hatzalah Venezuela is uniquely positioned to help because they are not arriving from the outside trying to understand the situation. They are already there. They know the community. They know the roads. They know the families. They know which areas are blocked, which neighborhoods need help first, and how to get supplies into the hands of people who cannot reach help themselves.

Their volunteers are distributing clean water, critical pharmaceutical medications, prescription medications, food, and emergency supplies. They are providing medical response, transportation, welfare checks, and emergency support. They have access to distribution centers, emergency equipment, and all-terrain vehicles that can reach areas ordinary vehicles cannot.

In many cases, Hatzalah Venezuela is moving faster than overwhelmed systems and reaching places where government services and outside agencies cannot provide immediate help.

This is not an abstract emergency. These are families with no home tonight. Patients without medication. Elderly community members without water. Children without stability. A community that urgently needs direct support.

Your donation will help Hatzalah Venezuela continue delivering life-saving and life-sustaining assistance on the ground, directly to the people who need it most.

100% of funds raised will go directly to relief efforts in Venezuela. No proceeds will benefit any local not-for-profit organizations in the United States.

Now is the time to act.

Click Here To Help Hatzalah Venezuela