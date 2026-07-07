תיעוד: פעילות משלחת החילוץ הישראלית בונצואלה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Tuesday published footage of Home Front Command expert teams operating in Venezuela as part of the Israeli Aid Delegation following the earthquakes that devastated the country.

As part of the aid delegation’s mission, Home Front Command expert teams conducted structural assessments of residential complexes, hospitals, and destruction sites in cooperation with the local authorities.

The assessments were carried out to evaluate the condition of the buildings and establish a situational assessment on the ground, to restore critical infrastructure, and enable displaced residents to return safely to their homes.