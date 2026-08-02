Israel Police are continuing search operations on the tenth day since the disappearance of 16-year-old Efrat Menachem from Kokhav Ya'akov. Officers from the Binyamin Station in the Judea and Samaria District are leading the search in coordination with security agencies.

According to police, Efrat was last seen on July 24 at around 8:00 a.m. near the community of Beit Elazari. Contact with her was lost shortly after, and police expressed severe concern for her safety.

Efrat is described as approximately 1.55 meters (5'1") tall, with long dark hair, dark brown eyes, and glasses. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white denim skirt and a white top.

Police urge anyone with information regarding Efrat Menachem's whereabouts, or any details that might assist in locating her, to contact the Israel Police emergency hotline at 100 or the Binyamin Police Station at +972-2-9706444.