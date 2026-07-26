A security incident took place on Sunday evening in the yard of Noam party chairman MK Avi Maoz, where a suspicious object was discovered concealed among the bushes.

Following the discovery, Israel Police bomb disposal technicians were immediately dispatched to the scene and determined that a bag had been hidden in the yard.

Officers on site successfully neutralized the suspicious item and transferred it to a laboratory for further analysis.

A statement following the incident said that "MK Maoz thanks the security personnel and Israel Police for their swift and professional response."