'Spokeskid of Israel:' 11-year-old Ben Carasso is taking Israel's case to the world

Eleven-year-old Israeli advocate Ben Carasso, known online as the "Spokeskid of Israel," says his mission to combat antisemitism and misinformation began with a personal tragedy following the October 7 massacre.

Speaking in the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News studio, Carasso recalled that his advocacy started when a close friend's father disappeared after the Supernova music festival attack. Hoping to help secure his release, he began posting videos and participating in pro-Israel advocacy tours.

"Several months later they found his body," Carasso said. "I was at his funeral, and I saw my friend. I asked myself, 'How can you support someone who has just learned that his father was murdered by terrorists?' That was the moment I understood how important my mission was."

Carasso said that while his initial focus was raising awareness for the hostages, he soon realized the scale of online misinformation surrounding Israel. "We thought people would be on our side because they saw what happened. Hamas filmed the murders themselves. But even before the IDF entered Gaza, people were already against us on October 8. Fake news spread, and we didn't fight it enough."

He believes social media has become one of the most important fronts in the conflict. "We have to fight antisemitism and fake news with the truth, because the truth is on our side. There are people who are pro-Israel and people who are pro-Palestinian. But the biggest group is the neutral people. They don't know what's happening. Our fight is for them. The people who don't want to listen just spread hate and narratives."

Carasso, who said he began speaking publicly at the age of eight, also rejected claims that his age undermines his message. "There will always be haters. But I look at the positive comments. It's important that children also speak. Adults can't fully explain what children feel. Every child has a unique voice. I debated a pro-Palestinian woman in her 60s. She didn't want to listen. They use violence, fake quotes, and don't know the facts."

Despite the hostility he sometimes encounters, Carasso said his international advocacy tours have also exposed him to a different reality: widespread support and concern among Jewish communities abroad.

Speaking about visits to the United States, Europe and Australia, he said he has met many Jewish children struggling with rising antisemitism, even in predominantly Jewish neighborhoods. "They experience a lot of antisemitism," he said, adding that hearing their experiences has reinforced his determination to continue speaking out on Israel's behalf.