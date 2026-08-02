Singer Boy George has confirmed that he has parted company with his record label manager after a dispute over his new song, "We Will Dance Again", which expresses support for Israel and addresses the October 7 Hamas attack.

The former Culture Club frontman said he decided to release the song despite opposition from Tony Pontius, who had managed his record label BGP for several years. According to Boy George, Pontius told him he wanted “nothing to do" with the track, prompting the singer to end their professional relationship.

“Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life," Boy George wrote in a statement. He added that he would release the song regardless, saying, “I will release it!"

The song has sparked controversy over its lyrics, which challenge accusations of genocide against Israel and highlight the atrocities committed during the October 7 massacre, including the murder and kidnapping of civilians at the Nova music festival.

In the track, Boy George also criticizes musicians who have expressed support for Palestinians, accusing them of ignoring Hamas’ attack and focusing only on Israel’s response.

The 65-year-old singer said the decision came with consequences but insisted that “the truth will always win."