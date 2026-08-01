Massive Attack Investigated in Singapore Over Palestinian Flag #palestine #news #shorts #m

British band Massive Attack has been banned from entering Singapore after members staged a political protest during a concert by displaying a Palestinian flag and shouting "Free Palestine" from the stage.

The incident occurred during the group’s performance on Wednesday, when two band members walked onto the stage holding the flag and expressing support for Palestinians. Some audience members joined in, repeating the slogans during the performance.

Singaporean authorities launched an investigation shortly after the event, citing the country’s strict laws regarding political expression at public gatherings. Following the investigation, the band members were issued a warning for violating public order regulations, and officials later announced that they would not be permitted to enter Singapore in the future.

A Singapore Police spokesperson said local law prohibits the display of foreign flags or political activities at public events without prior approval. She added that authorities take any attempt to introduce international conflicts into Singapore’s multicultural society seriously.

"Peace and harmony between the different communities in Singapore are not something to be taken for granted, and we will not allow events outside the country to undermine them," police said.

The controversy is not the first involving Massive Attack’s political activism. Earlier this year, band founder Robert Del Naja was detained after participating in a demonstration supporting Palestine Action, a group that has been banned in the United Kingdom.