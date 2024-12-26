The largest Hanukkah menorah in the world

The largest Hanukkah menorah in the world is standing at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The menorah was placed by the Tikva Umarpe organization, and is made of 25,0000 recyclable balloons.

A total of 100 volunteers and a rappelling crew worked through the night to construct the menorah.

This is the tenth consecutive year in which the hospital has been host to the largest Hanukkah menorah in the world.

This year, the yellow "hostages ribbon" was added to the menorah, with the hope and prayer that the hostages will soon return home.