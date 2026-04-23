A seven-year-old girl from Arad, who was critically injured during Operation “Roaring Lion," has been discharged home after a prolonged hospitalization and complex medical treatment.

The girl was wounded by the blast impact and shattered glass from her home’s window after an Iranian missile struck the city. She was initially evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in life-threatening condition, suffering from severe bleeding and multi-system injuries.

Examinations revealed that shrapnel had penetrated her abdomen, causing significant liver damage, including injury to blood vessels and the bile duct - wounds that required urgent surgeries and complex surgical intervention.

After her condition stabilized, she was transferred to the intensive care unit at Schneider Children’s Medical Center, where she underwent a series of complex operations and an extended stay in the surgical ward.

Dr. Michael Gorvitz, head of the liver transplant unit at Schneider, who operated on the girl, described the case: “This was a complex, multi-system injury that posed an immediate life-threatening danger. Intensive teamwork and the integration of multiple surgical disciplines were required to stabilize her condition and repair the damage to the liver and biliary system. Fortunately, thanks to rapid intervention and ongoing care, we were able to save her life, and she is now continuing her recovery at home."

Her father expressed his gratitude to the medical staff, saying, “We went through moments that cannot be described in words. We saw our daughter fighting for her life, and the team at Schneider never gave up on her for even a moment. Thanks to them, she is with us today. We have no words to thank them for their professionalism, dedication, and the enormous compassion of everyone who played a role in her treatment."