A delegation of Chabad emissaries from Florida met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week during a visit to Israel. The group was led by Rabbi Bentzion Korf, chief Chabad emissary in Florida, and accompanied by Rabbi Moshe Shilat, director of Chabad for Youth in Israel, along with rabbis and emissaries serving Jewish communities across the United States.

During the meeting, Netanyahu discussed the challenges facing Israel and thanked the emissaries for their support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Rabbi Korf stressed that Chabad's work is not political, saying the movement seeks to strengthen ties between Israel and lawmakers in Washington "without any political distinction."

Following the Prime Minister's remarks, several participants addressed the gathering, including Rabbi Korf, Rabbi Moshe Schiener, and Rabbi Pinchas Alush, a Chabad emissary in Arizona. Their comments focused on the Lubavitcher Rebbe's teachings, emphasizing faith, unity, and continued support for Israel.

The meeting was arranged through Berale Crombie, an aide to the Prime Minister, who said the delegation included influential rabbis from Florida communities with strong ties to major donors supporting Israel, the Republican Party, the IDF, and Zionist initiatives. At the conclusion of the meeting, Rabbi Shilat thanked Crombie for organizing the event and facilitating direct dialogue between the Prime Minister and leading Chabad emissaries from the United States.