Naftali Bennett, chairman of the “Bennett 2026" party, addressed his decision to appear on Channel 12’s "Meet the Press" program wearing a T-shirt rather than a formal suit.

Asked what message he wanted to convey through his unconventional choice of clothing, Bennett smiled and replied: “The truth is, to be free. I’m traveling around, touring the country, and this is more comfortable for me."

Bennett added that the casual attire is only temporary, hinting at his political ambitions ahead of the upcoming elections.

“I know that in another three months I’ll have to dress like you, so let me enjoy these final moments of grace," he said.

When asked whether he was referring to becoming prime minister, Bennett responded: “I hope I will also lead the government, in order to fix what needs to be fixed here in Israel."

During the interview, Bennett also addressed a range of political and policy issues, including the war in Gaza, relations with the haredi parties, the possibility of forming a government after the elections, his stance toward Qatar, the judicial system, and Israel’s economic challenges.