During a police operation against illegal residents today (Wednesday), Jerusalem District officers noticed a suspicious vehicle on Route 1 near Kiryat Ye'arim, with several suspects inside.

The officers ordered the driver, in his thirties, to stop for inspection. He exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot towards the highway.

The driver ran among passing vehicles, jumped between lanes, and tried to cross the road from east to west, posing severe danger to himself and other drivers. During his escape, he was struck by multiple vehicles and sustained fatal injuries. Medical personnel summoned to the scene were forced to pronounce him dead.

Six illegal residents were arrested in the vehicle and taken for questioning at the police station. Traffic accident examiners have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and police forces are operating in the area to control traffic.

A Magen David Adom team at the scene reported: "We received a call about a pedestrian hit by a car. We arrived quickly and found the victim lying on the road, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from severe injuries to his upper body. We immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts, including cardiac massage and ventilation, but his injuries were critical, and we had to pronounce his death on the spot."