A traffic police officer from the Dan region arrested a driver who had transported 11 illegal infiltrators, after a foot chase in Bnei Brak. The incident occurred at the end of November, during the evening hours, when Dan regional officers were conducting routine checks on Rabbi Kahanman Street. The driver, who ignored the order to stop, fled quickly until he was arrested at a gas station on Highway 4, at the exit to the city.

During his investigation, the Bnei Brak police discovered that the driver, a 33-year-old resident of Kseifa, operated a regular shuttle service for illegal immigrants from the Qalqilya and Nablus areas. The illegal infiltrators were detained for additional procedures. It was also discovered that the driver was operating the shuttle without a license suitable for his type of vehicle.

Following a brief investigation, the Tel Aviv District Police's Prosecution Unit filed charges against the driver for transporting three or more illegal infiltrators, driving without a valid license, and interfering with an officer in the performance of his duties.

The prosecution has requested that he remain under house arrest until the completion of legal proceedings, his vehicle was taken and a request for its confiscation was submitted.