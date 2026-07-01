Air Haifa announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch a scheduled flight route between Ben Gurion Airport and Ramon Airport beginning in late October 2026. Subject to the allocation of airport slots, the airline expects to operate up to 10 daily flights on the route.

The company said flight schedules and fares will be published once the slot allocation process is complete, after which ticket sales will open to the public.

The new service is part of Air Haifa's expansion strategy. Over the past year and a half, the airline has steadily expanded operations from Haifa Airport, adding both domestic and international destinations.

According to the airline, the new route is intended to improve air connectivity between central Israel and Eilat following the reduced air accessibility to the South caused by the closures of Sde Dov Airport and Eilat Airport.

As part of its growth plan, Air Haifa expects to add two more ATR 72-600 aircraft over the coming year, expanding its fleet to eight planes. The airline also plans to increase operations from Haifa Airport by about 40% during the winter season by adding flights, increasing frequencies, and expanding the seat offerings.

The company also announced a recruitment drive for experienced captains after receiving regulatory approval to employ pilots beyond the retirement age on domestic flights.

Air Haifa said the new Ben Gurion-Ramon route will also offer the airline's existing flexible booking policy, allowing passengers to change or cancel flights up to 24 hours before departure in exchange for a travel credit valid for two years.

At the same time, the airline continues to promote the extension of Haifa Airport's runway, a project it says would enable future direct flights to additional destinations in central and western Europe, as well as the United Arab Emirates.

Air Haifa CEO Gonen Usishkin said, "The planned Ben Gurion-Ramon activity is another strategic step in our growth plan."

"This is significant news for the residents of Eilat and the Eilot region, travelers, and Israel's tourism industry," he said, adding that the airline intends to gradually expand the route based on demand and the number of slots allocated to it.